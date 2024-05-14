Human- Elephant Conflict: Awareness drive conducted by Singra Range, Boko

GUWAHATI: An awareness drive was conducted by Singra Range, Boko at Hahim, Mouman, Jungakhuli etc focusing on reducing peaceful coexistence between human and elephant. During the awareness drive the points like clearing of natural elephant corridors, cooperation with forest department, refraining from using unethical electric fence have been covered, stated a press release.

