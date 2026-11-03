Human-Elephant Conflict Escalates as Herd Disrupts Harvest and Highway in Boko

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKO: Residents of the Rajapara area in Boko have once again been gripped by fear following the movement of a large herd of wild elephants. A herd comprising more than 40 elephants, reportedly venturing out of the forest in search of food, has been creating havoc across a vast area covering Rajapara, Muhipara, Chenchapani, Kukurmara and Dekapara.

The elephants have extensively damaged paddy fields and banana plantations, leaving local farmers deeply distressed. The incident has caused particular concern as it comes during the harvesting season, when farmers are preparing to reap their crops. The destruction of standing paddy has resulted in considerable losses for those who depend on agriculture for their livelihood.

The movement of the elephant herd across the areas under the jurisdiction of the Bandapara Range Forest Officer’s office has also triggered widespread panic among residents.

Meanwhile, the movement of the herd disrupted vehicular traffic on National Highway 17 for several hours on Sunday afternoon. As the elephants crossed the highway, long queues of vehicles formed on both sides of the road, causing considerable inconvenience to commuters and other road users.

According to local residents, the presence of wild elephants in the region is not a new phenomenon. Herds frequently move out of nearby forests in search of food, damaging agricultural fields, household plantations and residential properties. The recurring incidents have intensified the long-standing human-elephant conflict in the Boko area.

Speaking on the situation, Range Forest Officer Kulumonali Gogoi said that forest department personnel were making continuous efforts to drive the elephant herd back into the forest.

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