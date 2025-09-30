Human–elephant conflict in Numaligarh: Herds of wild elephants enter village in broad daylight

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: On Monday, even in broad daylight, herds of elephants were seen moving along roads in Rangbong area like cattle or goats, closely passing villagers’ homes.

Assam, with 6,049 elephants, is considered one of the largest elephant habitats in India. However, lately even the lush green lands of Golaghat district are falling prey to rampant encroachment. This destruction of forests has steadily increased the human–elephant conflict in the district.

According to reports, out of the 103,796.87 hectares of forest in the Nambar–Dehing range of Golaghat forest division, 86,550 hectares are already under encroachment. Even in Numaligarh’s Deopahar, a significant portion of its 134 hectares remains encroached. Due to large sections of forest turning into human settlements, wildlife, especially elephants, are entering farmlands in search of food, destroying crops and attacking people.

To drive them away, people use bombs, firecrackers, fire, spears, and shells, forcing the elephants to turn violent. Thus, an otherwise innocent and hungry animal is compelled to take on the form of a ‘terrorist’ for its survival.

