Humanitarian group in Darrang collects 13.90 lakh, forms new committee for 2026-28

OUR CORRESPONDENT

MANGALDAI: At the general meeting of the humanitarian organisation, ‘Ashar Alok – Manuhey Manuhor Babey’ of Darrang, held on Monday afternoon at Runmal Bagicha, Sonali Pam, here, as per the income-expenditure account presented by Secretary Jayprakash Sharma, the organisation has collected Rs 13,90,814.16 in its fund in the year 2025-2026. After spending Rs 7,18,441.00 under various welfare heads, the balance in the fund is Rs 6,72,373.16.

Established on October 11, 2020, this organisation, from the very beginning, has never gone from door to door, shop to shop with a receipt book asking for donations. The voluntary contributions offered by different people on occasions of birthdays, death anniversaries, marriage anniversaries, and other occasions are deposited in the bank, and from that fund, the organisation assists financially weak patients suffering from critical diseases, repairs dilapidated houses, provides books to students, distributes clothes, etc. In this meeting, a new committee for the upcoming term 2026-2028 was formed with Harichandra Sharma as president, Ganesh Dutta as General Secretary, and Dr Bhupen Saharia as Joint Secretary.

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