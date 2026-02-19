Hundreds attend ASHA workers’ meet at KDSA Indoor Stadium in Kokrajhar

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: A large convention of ASHA workers was held in Kokrajhar on Monday, bringing together frontline health workers from across the district. The day-long programme took place at the Kokrajhar District Sports Association (KDSA) Indoor Stadium and saw the participation of hundreds of ASHA workers, health officials, and representatives of the health department.

The convention, organized by the office of the Joint Director of Health, aimed to strengthen grassroots healthcare delivery and address the concerns of ASHA workers. During the programme, officials highlighted various government schemes and welfare initiatives for ASHA workers and discussed ways to improve their implementation at the field level. Key issues faced by the workers, including service conditions, incentives, and work-related challenges, were also raised and deliberated upon.

As part of the event, financial assistance was provided to retired ASHA workers in recognition of their long years of service in the public health sector. Cheques were distributed during the programme as a gesture of support and appreciation for their contributions.

Derhasat Basumatary, Executive Member of Health Services, BTC, attended the convention as the chief guest and handed over the financial assistance cheques. Addressing the gathering, he acknowledged the vital role played by ASHA workers in strengthening rural healthcare and ensuring last-mile delivery of health services. He assured the workers that the Bodoland Territorial Council government is aware of their concerns and is committed to addressing them. He added that the issues raised by ASHA workers would be resolved step by step and reaffirmed the council’s commitment to improving the welfare and working conditions of frontline health workers.

The convention concluded on a note of renewed optimism, with participants expressing hope that their longstanding demands would be addressed in the coming days.

