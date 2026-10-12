“I don't know the law, I want justice” — Garima Saikia Garg makes an emotional appeal upon arriving at Zubeen Kshetra

In an emotionally charged atmosphere, Garima Saikia Garg, the wife of late Assamese cultural icon Zubeen Garg, arrived at Zubeen Kshetra today to lead a peaceful public gathering demanding answers regarding her husband's tragic death.

Thousands of emotional fans congregated at the venue following her call to unite for the legendary singer.

Addressing the media upon her arrival, a visibly distraught Garima expressed her frustration with technical legalities as bail hearings and trial proceedings continue to draw out. “I do not have much knowledge about the law, so the law will take its own course,” she stated, but firmly emphasized that the ultimate goal remains uncompromising: “I don't know the law, I want justice.”

The high-profile murder probe, spearheaded by a Special Investigation Team (SIT), has seen a massive 2,500-page chargesheet filed.

However, recent developments, including an accused securing bail, have triggered intense public anxiety. Garima questioned the judicial system's metrics, asking, “If the accused walk free, what does justice mean?”

She appealed to the people of Assam to sustain a peaceful social media campaign using the hashtag #JusticeForZubeenGarg, asserting that if an entity like Zubeen Garg cannot secure accountability, every Assamese citizen will feel defeated.