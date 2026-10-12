Bhaskarjyoti Dutta Testifies in Zubeen Garg Murder Trial as High-Profile Case Accelerates

The legal proceedings into the high-profile death of Assamese music legend Zubeen Garg entered a critical phase today in a special fast-track court.

Bhaskarjyoti Dutta, a Singapore-based non-resident Assamese witness, arrived to record his formal testimony.

The development comes as part of a massive ongoing trial that has gripped the state since the cultural icon tragically drowned off Lazarus Island, Singapore, in September 2025.

While a Singapore coroner previously ruled the incident an accidental drowning due to severe intoxication, the Assam Police’s Special Investigation Team (SIT) has aggressively pursued a murder conspiracy angle.

Seven individuals currently face charges, including event organizer Shyamkanu Mahanta and the singer's manager.

Meanwhile, over 122 prosecution witnesses, including nine non-resident Indians, are scheduled to be examined during this daily fast-track trial.

The Gauhati High Court recently granted conditional bail to co-singer Amritprabha Mahanta on a ₹50,000 bond, sparking intense public debate and demands for accountability from the Garg family.

The Supreme Court has also deferred the bail hearing of primary accused Shyamkanu Mahanta to November 4, 2026.