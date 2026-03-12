IAS Officer Ayushi Jain Takes Over as Darrang District Commissioner, Pubali Gohain Moves to Golaghat

Ayushi Jain, an IAS officer of the 2020 batch (Assam-Meghalaya cadre) and former joint secretary in the Finance Department of the Government of Assam, assumed charge as District Commissioner of Darrang district on Wednesday.

Outgoing DC Pubali Gohain handed over charge after a brief tenure of just 64 days. Gohain had taken over as the 33rd DC of Darrang on January 7, replacing Parag Kumar Kakaty, and will now move to Golaghat district as its District Commissioner from Thursday.

Also Read: Kamrup (Metro) DC Swapneel Paul reviews flood preparedness in Satgaon