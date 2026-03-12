Assam News

IAS Officer Ayushi Jain Takes Over as Darrang District Commissioner, Pubali Gohain Moves to Golaghat

Jain, a 2020-batch IAS officer and former Finance Department joint secretary, replaces Pubali Gohain, who served just 64 days as Darrang DC before being transferred to Golaghat — the same district her predecessor Parag Kumar Kakaty had moved to earlier.
Ayushi Jain


Ayushi Jain, an IAS officer of the 2020 batch (Assam-Meghalaya cadre) and former joint secretary in the Finance Department of the Government of Assam, assumed charge as District Commissioner of Darrang district on Wednesday.

Outgoing DC Pubali Gohain handed over charge after a brief tenure of just 64 days. Gohain had taken over as the 33rd DC of Darrang on January 7, replacing Parag Kumar Kakaty, and will now move to Golaghat district as its District Commissioner from Thursday.

The transfers have created a notable administrative coincidence. Parag Kumar Kakaty, who preceded Pubali Gohain as Darrang DC, had himself been transferred to Golaghat — and Gohain has now followed him to that district as well, succeeding him in both Darrang and Golaghat in succession.

Darrang
Ayushi Jain

