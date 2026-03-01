Kamrup (Metro) DC Swapneel Paul reviews flood preparedness in Satgaon

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Acting on concerns raised by residents of Satgaon, Swapneel Paul, District Commissioner of Kamrup (Metro), conducted a field visit to various lanes in the locality to assess ground-level issues related to flood mitigation and monsoon preparedness.

The District Commissioner was accompanied by officials from the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), the Guwahati Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) and the Public Works Department (Roads).

During the visit, the DC interacted extensively with local residents, who shared their concerns regarding waterlogging, clogged drains and the need for timely desiltation before the onset of the monsoon. The team inspected several internal roads and drainage channels in Satgaon to review the progress of ongoing works under the Mission Flood Free initiative.

Officials briefed the DC on the status of desiltation drives and repair works in the area. Emphasizing proactive planning, the DC directed the departments concerned to ensure coordinated efforts and the timely completion of all flood mitigation measures.

Based on suggestions received from the public during the interaction, the administration also finalized certain new interventions to address specific localized issues. These include additional drainage improvements and the strengthening of vulnerable stretches prone to water accumulation.

The District Commissioner reiterated the administration’s commitment to making Guwahati more resilient to urban flooding and assured residents that the authorities would take necessary steps to minimize inconvenience during the upcoming monsoon season.

