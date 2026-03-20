Assam News

IAS Officer Jay Vikas Appointed District Commissioner of Udalguri Ahead of Assam Polls

The Election Commission of India has directed administrative reshuffles across Assam ahead of the Assembly election, with 2021-batch IAS officer Jay Vikas transferred to Udalguri as the new District Commissioner.
Jay Vikas
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Tangla: In poll-related administrative reshuffle directed by the Election Commission of India, Jay Vikas, a 2021-batch IAS officer, has been appointed as the new District Commissioner of Udalguri district ahead of the upcoming Assam Legislative Assembly election.

The appointment was made by the Personnel (A) Department of the Government of Assam under Commissioner and Secretary MS Manivannan.

Also Read: Assam: Jay Vikas Takes Charge as Dibrugarh’s First Municipal Commissioner

Prior to this posting, Jay Vikas was serving in a dual capacity — as Secretary to the Government of Assam in the Department of Housing and Urban Affairs, and concurrently as Commissioner of the Dibrugarh Municipal Corporation.

His transfer to Udalguri places him at the administrative frontline of election management in a district that falls within a politically active belt of lower Assam.

Udalguri DC
Jay Vikas

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