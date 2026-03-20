IAS Officer Jay Vikas Appointed District Commissioner of Udalguri Ahead of Assam Polls

Tangla: In poll-related administrative reshuffle directed by the Election Commission of India, Jay Vikas, a 2021-batch IAS officer, has been appointed as the new District Commissioner of Udalguri district ahead of the upcoming Assam Legislative Assembly election.
The appointment was made by the Personnel (A) Department of the Government of Assam under Commissioner and Secretary MS Manivannan.
Also Read: Assam: Jay Vikas Takes Charge as Dibrugarh’s First Municipal Commissioner
Prior to this posting, Jay Vikas was serving in a dual capacity — as Secretary to the Government of Assam in the Department of Housing and Urban Affairs, and concurrently as Commissioner of the Dibrugarh Municipal Corporation.
His transfer to Udalguri places him at the administrative frontline of election management in a district that falls within a politically active belt of lower Assam.