IAS Officer Jay Vikas Appointed District Commissioner of Udalguri Ahead of Assam Polls

Tangla: In poll-related administrative reshuffle directed by the Election Commission of India, Jay Vikas, a 2021-batch IAS officer, has been appointed as the new District Commissioner of Udalguri district ahead of the upcoming Assam Legislative Assembly election.

The appointment was made by the Personnel (A) Department of the Government of Assam under Commissioner and Secretary MS Manivannan.

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