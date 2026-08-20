ICSSR-Sponsored National Workshop on Research Basics Concludes at Dikhowmukh College

A CORRESPONDENT

GAURISAGAR: Department of Economics and IQAC, Dikhowmukh College, in Sivasagar, organised an ICSSR-sponsored three-day national workshop on 'Basics of Research Projects and Research Report Writing,' which concluded on Thursday. The programme was inaugurated by Dr Rupam Saikia, Director, College Development Council & Inspector of College, Dibrugarh University. Dr Saikia explained the importance of research in the present world and encouraged the students to pursue meaningful research.

A total of 70 students, research scholars, and a group of teachers across the state participated in the workshop.

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