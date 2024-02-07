Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria attended 42nd general conference along with golden jubilee celebration of Zeliangrong Heraka Association in Haflong

HAFLONG: Governor Gulab Chand Kataria attended the 42nd general conference along with the golden jubilee celebration of Zeliangrong Heraka Association at Lodiram in Haflong on Tuesday. Speaking on the occasion, the Governor said that religion and culture are subtle yet very vibrant influences of the society, bridging the gap between the past and the future. Religion is the force that binds the human race with the thread of unity. The heritage of the Heraka religion is also an integral part of India’s diverse religion and culture. It is the duty of everyone in society to preserve and develop it.

Kataria also said, “We need to promote our rich civilization and values to protect our religion, culture, and tradition. Our future generation has a vital role in it. It is necessary for us to educate the youth about the greatness, and glory of Indian civilization and culture. They need to be familiarized with the basic principles of Indian culture, as well as spiritual and moral principles.”

Highlighting the nation’s strength, the Governor said that India’s greatness emanates not solely from its resources, but from the profound reservoir of knowledge and enduring values ingrained within its people, nurtured over centuries. “Our society is poised on a trajectory of remarkable advancement, steadfastly striving to reclaim its Vishwaguru status on the global stage with firm resolve and determination,” the Governor added.

The Governor also said that the people of the Zeliangrong community should ensure greater participation of youth in the work of promoting Heraka religion and culture for which it is necessary to create an environment in which the youth are encouraged for new discoveries, and inventions.

The Governor moreover said that the country can never forget the contribution and sacrifice of Rani Gaidinliu and Haipau Jadonang in the freedom struggle who continued to work for the development of the Zeliangrong community and the preservation of the Heraka religion. Chief Executive Member (CEM) of North Cachar Hill Autonomous Council (NCHAC), Debolal Gorlosa, President of Zeliangrong Heraka Association Kehumbui Zeliang, General Secretary Mungtuing Janme along with a host of other dignitaries were present in the function.

Also Read: Assam: Assistant Teacher of Athabari Higher Secondary School, Niren Gogoi passes away

Also Watch: