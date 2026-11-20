Guwahati: The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting announced on November 17, 2026, the selection of four Northeast Indian films for the Indian Panorama section of the 57th International Film Festival of India (IFFI), scheduled from November 20 to 28 in Panaji, Goa. The lineup includes two feature films and two documentaries, with two world premieres.

According to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, the four selected films represent different languages and filmmaking traditions from Northeast India.

The feature-film selections are Urum, directed by Duyu Tabyo, and Surjyamukhi, directed by Antara G.G. Choudhury.

The documentary selections are Red Carpet, directed by Aimee Baruah, and Chalo India With Eric Ji – Mizoram, directed by Rajdeep Choudhury.

The selection covers films in Nyishi, Assamese and English, bringing stories from Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Mizoram to the Indian Panorama programme.

Urum has a historic distinction in this year's Indian Panorama selection. The film, directed by Duyu Tabyo, is identified as the first Nyishi-language film to be selected for the section.

Its inclusion brings Nyishi-language cinema into the national spotlight through one of India's major film festival programmes.

The selection also adds to the linguistic range of the 57th IFFI, which features 76 Indian films across 18 languages, according to the supplied festival information.

The documentary programme includes two productions with different running times and language formats.

Red Carpet, directed by Aimee Baruah, is a 30-minute Assamese documentary. The second selection, Chalo India With Eric Ji – Mizoram, is a 48-minute English documentary directed by Rajdeep Choudhury.

The latter features Eric Ollerenshaw OBE, a former British Member of Parliament, as its documentary subject.

Together, the two documentaries add Mizoram and Assam to the Northeast representation in the Indian Panorama selection.

The 57th International Film Festival of India will take place from November 20 to 28, 2026, in Panaji, Goa.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting announced the Northeast selections on Tuesday, November 17, three days before the festival's scheduled opening.

The programme includes two world premieres alongside the documentary screenings. However, individual screening dates and timings for the four Northeast selections have not been specified in the supplied announcement details.

The 57th IFFI features 76 Indian films across 18 languages in its programme.

The four Northeast selections form part of the Indian Panorama section, with films representing Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Mizoram.

The selection offers a platform for regional-language productions and documentary filmmaking from the Northeast within the festival's national programme.