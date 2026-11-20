Guwahati: The Government of Assam, in collaboration with UNICEF India, organized an interactive dialogue titled ‘Children’s Vision for Assam 2047’ at Gauhati University in Guwahati on Friday, November 20, 2026, to mark World Children’s Day. The event gave children a platform to share their aspirations and ideas for Assam’s development over the coming decades.

The interactive dialogue brought children into discussions about Assam’s long-term development, giving them an opportunity to express their expectations and aspirations for the state's future.

Organised on World Children’s Day, the programme aligned with the state government’s broader Viksit Assam 2047 framework and the national Viksit Bharat 2047 roadmap.

The event reflected an effort to include children's perspectives in conversations about the direction Assam should take as it works towards its 2047 development goals.

Gauhati University hosted the programme at its Open Amphitheatre in Guwahati.

Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma shared a separate World Children’s Day message on X, highlighting every child's right to dream and pursue opportunities, "Every child deserves the chance to dream big and the opportunity to make those dreams real."

The Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) Assam also issued an official statement, emphasizing the importance of supporting children's ambitions and helping them achieve their potential.

The statement read: "Children are the future of our nation. Let us nurture their dreams, encourage their aspirations and support every child in reaching their full potential for a brighter tomorrow."

Both messages focused on children's aspirations, opportunities and their role in shaping the future.

The Assam government has highlighted several initiatives aimed at supporting students and reducing financial barriers to education.

These include the Nijut Moina and Nijut Babu schemes, free textbooks, bicycles and student scholarships.

These measures form part of the state's broader efforts to support access to education and provide students with opportunities to continue their studies.

The Children’s Vision for Assam 2047 dialogue adds a platform for young people to communicate their expectations alongside these education-focused initiatives.

UNICEF India has partnered with the Assam government for more than 15 years, according to the background information provided for the event.

The partnership focuses on strengthening child rights, education, health and social inclusion across the state.

The November 20 dialogue continued this collaborative engagement by creating an opportunity for children to contribute their perspectives to discussions about Assam's future.

World Children’s Day is observed annually on November 20. Established in 1954, the occasion commemorates the 1959 Declaration of the Rights of the Child and the 1989 Convention on the Rights of the Child.

The Children’s Vision for Assam 2047 initiative connects children's aspirations with the state's long-term development planning.

By providing children with a platform to express their ideas, the Assam government and UNICEF India have placed young people's perspectives within the conversation around the state's future.

With 2047 as its target year, the initiative aligns children's aspirations with the broader Viksit Assam 2047 and Viksit Bharat 2047 visions.