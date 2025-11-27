IIT Guwahati researchers develop protection for steel in harsh marine conditions

A CORRESPONDENT

RANGIA: Researchers from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati have developed a corrosion-resistant epoxy coating for protecting steel structures, exposed to seawater and high-salinity environments.

The findings of this research have been published in the prestigious Advanced Engineering Materials journal, in a paper co-authored by Prof Chandan Das, Dept, of Chemical Engineering, IIT Guwahati, along with research scholar Dr Anil Kumar.

Although barrier coatings are widely used for corrosion protection, they do not completely protect the surface and develop microscopic defects over time, allowing moisture and salts to penetrate and damage the underlying metal.

To address this challenge, researchers worldwide have experimented with strengthening epoxy coatings by adding different types of nanomaterials. While many studies have explored individual materials or simple combinations, no previous work has brought together reduced graphene oxide (RGO), zinc oxide (ZnO), and polyaniline (PANI) within a single epoxy coating for marine corrosion protection.

Researchers at IIT Guwahati have combined these three materials into one coating system. The novel nanocomposite has been developed by attaching zinc oxide nanorods to reduced graphene oxide and then wrapping this structure with polyaniline. The composite was then blended into an epoxy coating and evaluated using several characterization methods.

The developed epoxy coating has shown improved performance compared to standard epoxy. It formed a denser and more uniform barrier, showed stronger adhesion to the steel surface, and slowed the movement of corrosive elements more effectively. These characteristics make it suitable for applications in marine infrastructure, offshore platforms, shipbuilding, coastal pipelines, and other steel structures that must withstand continuous exposure to saltwater.

Speaking about the research, Prof Chandan Das, said, "The incorporation of RGO-ZnO-PANI nanocomposite into epoxy coating offers a promising strategy for achieving long-term corrosion resistance in harsh marine environments. As the next step, we are working towards assessing the long-term durability, real-world performance, and life-cycle impact of this coating."

Disclaimer - The research described in this release is at a laboratory stage. The findings are subject to further validation and should not be interpreted as final or ready for commercial application.

