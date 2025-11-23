Sarbananda Sonowal Inaugurates Advanced Maritime Technology Program at IIT Guwahati

Guwahati: The Underwater Welding, Offshore Repair, and Additive Manufacturing (3D Printing) program was launched today by Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal at IIT Guwahati. Supported by the Indian Register of Shipping (IRS), the program was also preceded by the issuance of certificates to candidates who underwent the underwater welding certification program conducted jointly by TIH and IIT Guwahati.

The inaugural program was attended by the Director of IIT Guwahati, Prof. Devendra Jalihal, along with leading scientists, industry experts, distinguished guests, and participating students.

Addressing the session, Sonowal praised the collaborative efforts of IIT Guwahati and IRS, mentioning how, at the institute, there is a demonstration of advanced maritime repair solutions like 3D printing-based restoration of marine propellers. He acknowledged the growing importance of these technologies in strengthening India's maritime ecosystem.