Sarbananda Sonowal Inaugurates Advanced Maritime Technology Program at IIT Guwahati

Guwahati: The Underwater Welding, Offshore Repair, and Additive Manufacturing (3D Printing) program was launched today by Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal at IIT Guwahati. Supported by the Indian Register of Shipping (IRS), the program was also preceded by the issuance of certificates to candidates who underwent the underwater welding certification program conducted jointly by TIH and IIT Guwahati.
The inaugural program was attended by the Director of IIT Guwahati, Prof. Devendra Jalihal, along with leading scientists, industry experts, distinguished guests, and participating students.
Addressing the session, Sonowal praised the collaborative efforts of IIT Guwahati and IRS, mentioning how, at the institute, there is a demonstration of advanced maritime repair solutions like 3D printing-based restoration of marine propellers. He acknowledged the growing importance of these technologies in strengthening India's maritime ecosystem.
Speaking at the function, Sonowal said, “Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has been making rapid strides in maritime capability, port connectivity, inland waterway expansion, and all-around development of the blue economy.” He added that Assam and the northeastern region are emerging as important contributors to this national progress.
Additionally, the Union Minister stated that Assam has the potential to evolve into a major hub for underwater repair and advanced manufacturing. According to him, IIT Guwahati is well-positioned to lead this transformation, as the ongoing programs are building essential skills in underwater welding, offshore repair, and additive manufacturing-developing a trained manpower for future maritime infrastructure requirements.
Emphasising the applicability of these technologies, Sonowal elaborated that efficient and affordable repair mechanisms are a dire need for both the maritime and shipping industries. Furthermore, the complete dependence on dry docking and imported components increases the cost and causes delays. The innovations at IIT Guwahati offer effective and 'Atmanirbhar' solutions that will benefit both industrial and strategic operations.
The minister congratulated the seven candidates who received their underwater welding certification and termed their achievement as a step towards acquiring globally recognised skills. He exuded confidence that IIT Guwahati would increase collaborations with shipbuilding centres across India, global maritime hubs, offshore engineering groups, and related industries. Sonowal called for close cooperation among the maritime organisations, shipyards, waterway authorities, and the institute. He mentioned that continuous institutional and financial support was necessary to develop technology.