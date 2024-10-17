IJU Expresses Serious Concern Over FIR Against Sunil Chadha and Attack on Ramesh Behl

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: Indian Journalists Union (IJU) expressed grave concern over the filing of an FIR against Sunil Chadha of ‘The Newz Radar’ in Himachal Pradesh and a murderous attack on Ramesh Behl, journalist and president, Shaheed Bhagat Singh of Press Association Regd. in Punjab.

In a statement, Sabina Inderjit, secretary general of IJU said the two cases, should be viewed as an assault on freedom of expression and stifling press freedom and demanded justice for the journalists.

According to reports, the Himachal Pradesh police filed an FIR against Sunil Chadha, Executive Editor of online portal ‘The Newz Radar’ following a complaint by a Shimla resident Sandeep Aukta alleging that Chadha’s report, a ‘critique on financial management of Congress government and an analysis of party’s defeat in Haryana assembly elections, was aimed to damage Congress leaders’ reputation.’ While his report was balanced quoting both opposition BJP and Chief Minister Sukhu, the FIR also said the IJU appears to be politically motivated.

In the other incident, Ramesh Behl was grievously injured (multiple fractures on his legs and arms) in an attack in Batala of Gurdaspur district by five people, two of which he identified as associates of AAP MLA Sherry Kalsi, for ‘raising issue of disrespecting the tricolour, some time back in Batala.’ Kalsi has denied allegations. In a video from his hospital bed, which went viral, Behl appealed to the judiciary for justice, saying he was attacked three times before and had given a sworn statement to Batala SSP, who took no action.

Meanwhile, in a statement, IJU president and former member of Press Council of India Geetartha Pathak and secretary general and vice president, International Federation of Journalists Sabina Inderjit said in Chadha’s case the Himachal government must withdraw the FIR and in Behl’s case, Batala police must apprehend the culprits and MLAs should learn to respect the freedom of media. Safety and security of journalists and press freedom must be paramount in any democracy and the respective governments must ensure these are followed in both letter and in spirit.

