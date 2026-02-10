Illegal charcoal smuggling from Meghalaya to Assam busted near Guwahati

A CORRESPONDENT

AZARA: Illegal transportation of charcoal from Meghalaya into Assam has reportedly been continuing on a daily basis. Sources revealed that trees were felled in Meghalaya and charcoal produced by burying and burning logs in pits. The charcoal is then transported into Assam via the Rani–Pagelibagan–Mairapur route and finally reaches Rani Islampur.

According to sources, the charcoal is procured in Meghalaya at around Rs 300 per sack and sold in Assam at nearly Rs 800 per sack, yielding huge illegal profits. The charcoal is reportedly supplied to several hotels across Assam including areas such as Mirza, Dharapur, and other places.

Local residents alleged that two individuals of Rani Islampur have been involved in this illegal charcoal trade for several years. Despite the long-running nature of the operation, no effective action had reportedly been taken earlier. There are also allegations that the trade was being carried out by managing sections of the administration, raising serious questions over official oversight.

On Monday, acting on specific intelligence inputs, the Forest Officer of Sajjanpara Beat conducted a raid near Guwahati airport area. During the operation, a vehicle bearing registration number AS01QC2802, loaded with charcoal, was seized.

The seized vehicle was later brought to the Rani Range Forest Office, where necessary legal action was initiated under relevant forest and environmental laws.

