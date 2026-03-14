Illegal Earth Cutting From Deepor Beel-Linked Wetland Continues Despite Court Orders and Prohibitory Notices

Illegal earth cutting from a wetland connected to Deepor Beel is continuing unabated in the Satmile area of Guwahati, despite prohibitory orders from the district administration, restrictions imposed by the Gauhati High Court, and regulations enforced by the Assam Forest Department.

Residents of the Satmile area allege that a group of middlemen and miscreants has been illegally excavating soil from the Kalshila wetland — located near the training school of the Assam Police Radio Organization and Assam Engineering College, under the jurisdiction of Jalukbari police outpost — for over a month.

Also Read: NGT Acts on Environmental Decay in Assam’s Deepor Beel