Illegal Earth Cutting From Deepor Beel-Linked Wetland Continues Despite Court Orders and Prohibitory Notices

Illegal earth cutting from a wetland connected to Deepor Beel is continuing unabated in the Satmile area of Guwahati, despite prohibitory orders from the district administration, restrictions imposed by the Gauhati High Court, and regulations enforced by the Assam Forest Department.
Residents of the Satmile area allege that a group of middlemen and miscreants has been illegally excavating soil from the Kalshila wetland — located near the training school of the Assam Police Radio Organization and Assam Engineering College, under the jurisdiction of Jalukbari police outpost — for over a month.
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Locals allege that the excavation takes place mostly at night, with JCB machines cutting soil from the wetland from around 8 pm onwards. Dumpers then transport the excavated soil to various locations for commercial gain.
Residents claimed the operation is led by a local middleman who contested the 2011 Assam Assembly election from the Chaygaon constituency on an All India United Democratic Front ticket, lost to Rakibul Hussain of the Indian National Congress, and forfeited his deposit. After Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma assumed office as Chief Minister in 2021, the individual reportedly joined the Bharatiya Janata Party.
The Kalshila wetland is connected to Deepor Beel, a recognised and ecologically sensitive zone. Locals said the wetland has been subjected to repeated excavation during the dry season since 2021, posing a serious threat to local biodiversity.
Residents also warned that continued digging could endanger myadi patta land owned by indigenous people in the area, potentially disrupt communal harmony, and create conditions for land erosion or landslides when the monsoon season arrives.
Concerned citizens have urged the Kamrup (Metro) district administration, city police, and regional forest authorities to conduct an immediate inquiry and take strict legal action against those responsible for the illegal activity.