NGT Takes Cognisance of Environmental Degradation in Assam’s Deepor Beel

Guwahati: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has taken serious note of the environmental degradation in Guwahati’s Deepor Beel, which is a Ramsar-recognised wetland. The tribunal has sought corrective action from authorities regarding the issue.

According to reports, the matter is being heard suo motu by the NGT’s Eastern Zone Bench following a media report published in April last year. The report had highlighted alleged violations at the ecologically sensitive site.

Justice Prakash Shrivastava, who headed the bench and assisted by expert member Ishwar Singh, took note of the violations at the wetland submitted by the Assam Pollution Control Board and the Central Pollution Control Board.

The Central Pollution Control Board report on July 18 last year stated that the water quality parameters of Deepor Beel were beyond prescribed standards. It included the presence of faecal coliform and faecal streptococci, which indicated a severe pollution of the wetland.

The tribunal observed that a response filed by the Assam State Wetlands Authority in August 2025 failed to adequately address the violations outlined in the pollution control boards’ reports, describing the submission as lacking substantive details.

“Assam State Wetlands Authority has filed a short cryptic reply dated 23.08.2025, which does not take into account the violations/status which have been disclosed in the report of the CPCB and APCB,” the order said.

The Tribunal has granted four weeks to the wetlands authority for the implementation of remedial measures and has also instructed to submit a fresh status and action taken report.

The bench also added the Guwahati Municipal Corporation as a party to the proceedings, acknowledging its responsibility in tackling urban pollution contributing to the worsening of the wetland.

The matter is scheduled for further hearing on March 23, 2026.