Illegal "Kerkeri" Gambling Dens Spark Outrage at Borlaugaon Lakshmi Puja Fair

Bijni: Public outrage has erupted in Borlaugaon village following allegations that illegal syndicates are running open gambling operations under the guise of festive celebrations at the historic 135th Bijni Sri Sri Lakshmi Puja and Mela.

Local residents claim that dishonest rings have established clandestine gambling dens to host "Kerkeri" and other illegal games under the cover of darkness. The operations are drawing severe criticism for targeting vulnerable, low-income citizens. Locals allege that these rings are specifically designed to siphon away the hard-earned money of impoverished families.

The political atmosphere has quickly intensified following the return to power of Bodoland People's Front (BPF) chairperson Hagrama Mohilary in the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC).

Critics are linking the sudden emergence of these open operations to the shifting political landscape. Shubhankar Ghosh, Secretary of the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI), strongly condemned the lack of enforcement.

"Despite stringent state guidelines and strict security apparatuses, these syndicates are operating right under the nose of local law enforcement," Ghosh stated, demanding immediate intervention to dismantle the dens.

While the official Chirang District Administration and local Puja committees strictly prohibit such activities, residents accuse authorities of turning a blind eye to the ongoing violations.