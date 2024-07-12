Youth Brutally Killed by Gang Near Illegal Liquor Shop in Dibrugarh; One Arrest Made

DIBRUGARH: In a shocking incident, a youth was brutally killed by a 12-member gang at Alubari area in Dibrugarh on Thursday. The deceased youth has been identified as Kamal Sonar (24), resident of Alubari area, Dibrugarh. A youth identified as Deepjyoti Rajbanshi was arrested by police in connection with the murder.

“Kamal Sonar was allegedly killed by a group of 12 youths near an illegal liquor shop. It has been suspected that Deepjyoti Rajbanshi had an old rivalry with Kamal. He was badly assaulted by the group near the liquor shop which bore serious injuries to Kamal. He was admitted to AMCH in serious condition but later died during treatment,” said a local resident.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered at the Barbari police outpost and the police have started investigating the case. “I want justice for my husband. My husband was brutally killed by the group of 12 youths. He was the sole breadwinner of our family, now, how can I look after my two children? The incident happened due to the mushrooming growth of illegal liquor shop in the Alubari area. The police should take necessary action to bust all the illegal liquor shops,” the deceased wife told the media persons.

A police official said, “Kamal Sonar went to the liquor shop last night to consume alcohol where Deepjyoti Rajbanshi and his gang were present. Suddenly, an altercation started between them and he was badly thrashed by the group. He was rushed to hospital but he died during treatment.”

