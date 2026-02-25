Illegal liquor trade thrives in Boko, residents allege excise department inaction

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKO: Allegations of poor management within the Assam State Excise Department have surfaced following reports of rampant illegal liquor (IMFL) sales across several busy areas in Boko. Despite repeated complaints, no effective action has been taken by the department, drawing sharp criticism from local residents.

Illegal outlets have reportedly been operating near the Boko hospital, tourist restaurants, market places, and other important public locations. The unchecked sale of liquor has led to late-night drinking sessions, resulting in quarrels and disturbances. The situation has become particularly alarming near the Boko medical facility, where unruly behaviour has disrupted the environment and created difficulties for patients and residents seeking urgent care at night.

Locals have expressed deep concern over the recurring nuisance and urged authorities to intervene immediately to restore peace and ensure a safe atmosphere for healthcare access.

Similar incidents have been reported in Rajapara, where tourists from Meghalaya, West Bengal, and other places of Assam often stop for meals. The illegal sale of liquor in these rest places has created unhealthy conditions, tarnishing the area's reputation as a tourist stopover.

Local residents have raised serious allegations against the Excise Department officials of Kamrup district, accusing them of involvement in illegal liquor trade within the tribal-dominated Boko-Chaygaon constituency. Villagers claim that while traditional brewing practices of indigenous communities are being obstructed and subjected to harassment, illicit liquor is allegedly being procured cheaply from outside the state and sold at higher margins for profit. In this backdrop, concerned citizens across Boko-including Rajapara, Bhalukghata, Chamaria, Bamunigaon, and Boko area including Boko Hospital -have collectively voiced suspicion that such operations are possible only through managerial collusion.

They further allege that whenever reports surface, instead of shutting down the illegal outlets, excise officials enter tribal villages and intimidate the locals. The situation has prompted widespread doubt among the public regarding the integrity of the Excise Department, with pressing questions now directed at the Assam Government.

It is noteworthy that due to the sale of illegal liquor, many people in the Boko region have met with accidents at night, suffering serious injuries and even losing their lives. In areas such as Bhalukghata and Chamaria in Boko, where sacred places like Satras also exist, the rampant illegal trade of foreign liquor continues unabated.

