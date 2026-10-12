Illegal Mining and Pollution Threaten Assam's Biodiversity and Rivers

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: At a time when global warming and climate change are causing rising temperatures, biodiversity-rich forests, hills, rivers, wetlands and water bodies across Assam are facing destruction. This is contributing to abnormal climatic changes, including unseasonal winds, storms and rainfall, alleged environmental activist Apurba Ballav Goswami.

The forests of the Dehing Patkai hills, often described as the Amazon of the East and the lifeline of Upper Assam, are being destroyed by illegal coal mining, according to Goswami. The damage has reportedly caused cracks in houses in areas such as Ledo and Margherita, creating panic among residents.

Similarly, people along the Karbi Anglong–Nagaon border are facing threats from wild elephants as their natural habitats shrink. Illegal stone mining in Park Pahar has also disrupted elephant movement around Kaziranga National Park. Mining in Sonakuchi Hill in Jagiroad and extensive hill-cutting in Dimoria have further damaged the environment.

Goswami also expressed concern over industrial pollution in the Assam–Meghalaya border region, particularly Byrnihat, where polluting industries have severely affected air quality. He warned that the impact could extend to Guwahati, where air quality is already unsatisfactory.

Assam’s rivers are also under threat. According to Goswami, a recent Central Pollution Control Board list identified 44 polluted rivers in the state. Illegal sand and stone mining threatens rivers such as the Burhidihing, Disang, Jaji, Dikhow and Bhogdoi in Upper Assam. The Dhansiri, Doiyang, Kakodonga, Deogrong, Kaliyani, Kopili, Jamuna and Kushiyari are also facing serious threats from such activities. Even the Brahmaputra is increasingly affected by pollution.

Goswami stressed the urgent need to conserve the remaining forests, hills, rivers, wetlands and water bodies to address the growing environmental crisis. He said tree plantation alone would not be sufficient unless existing trees were also protected. With temperatures setting new records in Assam, indiscriminate tree-felling in the name of road widening and construction must be reconsidered, he said.

He further emphasised the importance of protecting wetlands and water bodies and called for collective action and greater environmental awareness to ensure a cooler, greener and healthier environment for future generations.

Also Read: ADSU Urges Assam Forest Department to Curb Alleged Illegal Riverbed Mining in Dima Hasao