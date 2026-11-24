A CORRESPONDENT

BAJALI: Despite repeated complaints to the concerned authorities, alleged mining activities continue in the Pahumara and Kaldia rivers in Assam's Bajali district, raising serious concerns over environmental damage and the protection of river ecosystems.

Members of an ECC and DSR-approved committee have expressed concern over the continued mining activities, alleging that the operations are adversely affecting the river environment and causing financial losses to the committee. The committee members claimed that they had received permission to carry out mining activities in accordance with the prescribed rules and regulations.

However, they alleged that unauthorised or continued mining activities in the areas were affecting their operations, resulting in financial losses while also causing environmental damage.

According to the committee members, the matter has already been brought to the notice of the Forest Department through repeated complaints. However, they alleged that no effective action has been taken so far, as mining activities reportedly continue at the sites.

The committee has questioned the apparent lack of intervention despite repeated complaints and urged the Bajali district administration and concerned authorities to conduct an immediate field inspection to assess the ground situation.