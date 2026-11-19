A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: Unrestricted and allegedly illegal sand mining in the Pagladia river in Assam’s Nalbari district has emerged as a serious environmental and public safety concern, with locals questioning the apparent inaction of the Forest Department and other concerned authorities.

According to allegations, a section of sand traders has been carrying out illegal and unscientific sand extraction at several locations along the river, allegedly exploiting the lack of effective monitoring by the authorities. Apart from the authorised sand mining sites, illegal extraction is reportedly taking place at multiple locations using tractors, dumpers, excavators, and specialised sand-mining machines.

The situation has reportedly intensified in recent days, with machines being installed directly inside the riverbed to extract sand on a large scale. Dumpers are also allegedly transporting sand along the Hajo-Nalbari road from evening until the early hours of the following morning.

Meanwhile, two sand-mining machines are reportedly operating at Ulabari in Nalbari district. What has raised further questions among local residents is that the alleged illegal mining is taking place very close to the Kamarkuchi police outpost. Residents are questioning whether the Forest Department and the police are unaware of these activities despite their proximity to an important security establishment, or whether the authorities are deliberately turning a blind eye.