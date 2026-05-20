Illegal Roadside Shops Demolished in Dalgaon Eviction Drive Along NH-15

OUR CORRESPONDENT

MANGALDAI: The Darrang district administration carried out a major eviction drive in Balugaon Bazar under Dalgaon LAC on Tuesday. For a long time, some encroachers had illegally occupied public land along NH-15 in the area and were running shops and stalls. This had led to frequent road accidents. Following repeated complaints from locals, the authorities took action. A large administrative team, led by Dalgaon Revenue Circle Officer Manas Jyoti Bora, arrived in Balugaon and demolished all the illegal roadside shops and structures with excavators. Locals welcomed the administration’s swift and decisive action.

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