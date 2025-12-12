Illegal sand mining hub destroyed; machinery seized in Golaghat

A CORRESPONDENT

NUMALIGARH: The forest officials of Numaligarh and Bokial forest ranges under the Golaghat forest division on Thursday dismantled a large illegal sand mining site equipped with high-value modern machinery at Bhangbari on the banks of the Kaliyani river. The operations were conducted in the Suniya Ghat and Bandargaon–Bogamati areas. The operation team destroyed 12 illegal sand stockpiles that were secretly stored by sand mafias after excavating the riverbed. The team also seized modern machinery used for sand extraction. Notably, long-running illegal mining in the Dhanshiri, Daigrong, and Kaliyani rivers, carried out under the forest department’s negligence, had been posing a serious threat to the rivers’ biodiversity. Due to illegal sand mining in the Kaliyani river, wild elephants were deprived of drinking water sources. The government revenue also suffered significant losses. Certain forest officials were allegedly involved and had been aiding the sand mafia.

