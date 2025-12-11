Investigative book by late journalist Bikash Sharma unveiled in Golaghat

A CORRESPONDENT

GOLAGHAT: An investigative book by the Late journalist, Bikash Sharma, titled ‘Sanbadikota Jibonor Dusahashi Abhiyan’ was launched on Wednesday at the Amateur Theatre Society auditorium hall in Golaghat. The ceremony was conducted by prominent film director and educator Dinesh Gogoi and Assam State Journalists’ Association President Jitu Sharma Rajkhowa. At the start of the programme, MLA Mrinal Saikia of Khumtai lit the ceremonial lamp. Also seated on the dais were Dr Kajal Saikia, Chief Manager of Numaligarh Refinery Limited, educator Dilip Sharma, Revakanta Saikia, and Tileswar Tamuli, among other distinguished guests. The event was organized by the Pioneer Foundation, with its Chairman and Bikash Sharma’s elder brother, Prakash Sharma, leading the proceedings. A chorus led by social worker Jina Baruah was performed at the beginning

Also Read: Guwahati: Children’s Literature Trust releases 52 books, felicitates manuscript competition winners