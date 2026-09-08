Illegal Sand Mining in Nalbari Sparks Protest, Alleged Damage to Forest and Elephant Habitat

Residents claimed that mining and clearing of vegetation on forest land have damaged the ecosystem and disrupted the movement and habitat of wild elephants.

A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: Tension erupted at Katahkuchi in Nalbari district on Sunday night over allegations of illegal sand mining along the banks of the Pagladia river, located in the home district of the Forest Minister. Locals took to the streets and staged a strong protest against the alleged illegal activity.

According to residents, illegal sand mining has been continuing for a long time on nearly 100 bighas of forest reserve land along the Pagladia river at Katahkuchi. They alleged that the mining has adversely affected the forest ecosystem and disrupted the natural balance of the area.

Expressing anger over the alleged illegal mining, residents also levelled serious allegations against certain officials and employees of the Forest Department. They alleged that illegal sand mining in Katahkuchi was being carried out under the alleged patronage of Ranger Dinesh Das and forest guard Alauddin Ahmed. However, the statements of the concerned forest officials and employees were not available at the time of filing this report.

Meanwhile, the situation reportedly turned tense when residents were protesting against the alleged illegal sand mining on Sunday night. Local sources said that, after seeing the protesters' anger, the driver of a dumper carrying sand allegedly dumped the sand on the road and fled from the spot along with the vehicle.

Residents further alleged that the issue was not limited to sand mining. They claimed that trees and vegetation had also been cleared in the forest, which is known as a movement and resting area for wild elephants. They also alleged that excavation of forest land had disrupted the elephants' natural movement and habitat.

In view of the situation, residents have demanded an immediate halt to illegal sand mining in Katahkuchi and the protection of the forest and wild elephant habitat.

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