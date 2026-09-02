Kulsi Sand Mining: Brown e-TP Allegations Raise ‘Meghalaya Sand’ Questions

A Correspondent

BOKO: Illegal sand mining is allegedly continuing day and night in the Kulsi River under the Boko-Chhaygaon Legislative Assembly Constituency (LAC) of the Kamrup district, raising serious concerns over the river's fragile ecosystem and the survival of the endangered Gangetic river dolphin.

According to local residents, a sand mining racket is allegedly operating in the Kulsi River close to the Kulsi Range Forest Office under the West Kamrup Forest Division. Hundreds of sand-laden trucks reportedly leave the area at night, carrying sand to Guwahati and other urban areas. Residents have alleged that despite the large-scale mining activity, the Forest Department has failed to take effective action against the illegal operations.

The controversy has also raised questions over the alleged misuse of Electronic Minor Mineral Transit Passes, popularly known as Brown E-TPs. According to concerned residents, some Brown E-TPs reportedly mention Ukiam in neighbouring Meghalaya as the source of the sand being transported to Guwahati. However, residents of the Ukiam area have reportedly stated that no sand mining activity is currently taking place there.

Local residents further claimed that Ukiam falls within Assam's Kamrup district under the Boko-Chaygaon Assembly Constituency, despite being situated along the Assam-Meghalaya border. While contacting the residents of the Garo community in the Ukiam area along the Assam-Meghalaya border regarding the matter, they stated that no sand mining was being carried out in the area.

The allegations have prompted questions over whether sand mined illegally from the Kulshi River is being shown as sand sourced from Meghalaya through the Brown E-TP system.

West Kamrup Forest Division authority officer Subodh Talukdar said that the Forest Department can presently check the Brown E-TPs carried by sand-laden trucks but cannot verify the actual source from where the sand was extracted. The statement has further fuelled concerns among residents about possible loopholes in the system.

Residents have alleged that the alleged illegal sand mining is being carried out on a large scale in the Kulshi River, which flows through forested areas. They fear that continued extraction could drastically alter the riverbed, reduce water levels and cause extensive damage to the local ecosystem.

The Kulsi River is also known for its population of Gangetic river dolphins and its scenic natural surroundings. The river and adjoining areas attract tourists and nature enthusiasts because of the presence of the endangered aquatic mammals. Locals fear that continued sand extraction could destroy the dolphins' habitat and push the species toward local extinction.

A dolphin population survey conducted in the Kulshi River in 2026 reportedly recorded only around 20 river dolphins. Concerned residents alleged that the declining dolphin population is closely linked to the degradation of their habitat caused by relentless illegal sand mining.

They further alleged that dolphins were injured or killed by machinery used during sand extraction, while diesel, mobile oil and other pollutants associated with mining operations also enter the river water, posing an additional threat to aquatic life.

The issue has also raised questions regarding the interstate transportation component of the Brown E-TP system. Concerned residents questioned why an interstate transportation fee would allegedly be payable to Meghalaya if the sand is actually being extracted and sold from Assam. They asked if any fee is paid to Meghalaya and, if not, why the transit documents list it as the sand's source.

Residents of Kulsi and Ukiam have urged both the Assam and Meghalaya governments to conduct a thorough investigation into the alleged misuse of Brown E-TPs and the suspected illegal sand mining network operating in the area. They have also called for strict action against individuals found involved in illegal mining or misuse of the transit-pass system.

The residents further appealed to the Assam government and Forest Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah to intervene immediately and protect the Kulshi River and its endangered river dolphin population. They also urged the government to develop Kulshi and its adjoining areas as an ecotourism destination, arguing that protecting the river and its wildlife could provide long-term environmental and economic benefits to the region.

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