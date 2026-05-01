Illegal sand mining in Udalguri threatens centuries-old Shiva Mandir and cremation ground

Our Correspondent

MANGALDAI: Illegal sand mining in the Mara Dhanshiri River at Madhab Gohain village near Rowta in Udalguri has put a centuries-old Shiva temple and the village crematorium at risk, locals alleged on Thursday.

Residents said “sand mafias” led by Bachir Ali and Nasir Ali have been excavating the riverbed daily without permission, using JCBs and Poklane machines at night. Locals allege that “sand mafias” transport hundreds of truckloads of sand under the cover of darkness.

Despite repeated complaints to the Mazbat Forest Department, no action was taken, villagers claimed. On the night of April 27, residents gathered on the riverbank and caught the accused red-handed during excavation.

Locals alleged that the mafia tried to attack them with an excavator bucket when confronted. Later that night, officials from the Mazbat Forest Range arrived at the scene and assured the villagers that they would halt the mining activities.

However, villagers claimed that the department did not take custody of the JCB and Poklane machines they seized. The poklane was allegedly left at the house of a sand mafia near the riverbank.

Suspecting collusion between forest officials and the mafia, residents have demanded immediate seizure of the machines and arrest of those involved. They warned of democratic protests if action is not taken within 24 hours.

Also Read: Gauhati High Court Seeks State Response on Illegal Sand Mining in Beki River, Environmental Threats in Assam Highlighted