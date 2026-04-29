PM SHRI Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Udalguri hosts special lecture on journalism

OUR CORRESPONDENT

MANGALDAI: A special lecture programme on journalism was organized at PM SHRI Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Udalguri on April 27 to orient students towards media and career opportunities. Senior journalists Bhargab Kumar Das of The Sentinel and Hemanta Kumar Barua, Senior Bureau Chief of News Live participated as resource persons.

Addressing students from Classes 9 to 12, Hemanta Kumar Barua shed light on the fundamentals of journalism, its role in a democratic society, the importance of ethics in reporting, and emerging opportunities in digital media. He urged students to develop reading habits, critical thinking, and a strong command over language to pursue a career in the field.

Taking part in the session, Bhargab Kumar Das emphasized the significance of History and Geography as core subjects for understanding society and nation-building. He strongly advised students to start preparing for competitive examinations early, stressing discipline, time management, and consistent study. “Respect for teachers, parents, Krishaks and Jawans is the foundation of a strong citizen,” he added.

The interactive session was anchored by school faculty member Rana Pratap Nandi while the Officiating Principal accorded a hearty welcome to both guest speakers with traditional ‘Aronai’ as a mark of honour.

Mention may be made here that PM SHRI JNV Udalguri, regarded as the top-performing JNV among the eight Northeastern states, has once again brought laurels with outstanding CBSE Class 10 results declared recently. Out of 81 students who appeared, 33 secured above 90%, 40 scored between 75-89%, and 9 students obtained 60-74%. Notably, Abhigyan Bayan topped the school with 98.6%, securing the 3rd position among the 102 numbers of JNVs across the eight states of the Northeast.

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