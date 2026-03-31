Illegal Sand Mining Rampages Through Loharghat Forest Range as Locals Question Administrative Silence

Allegations of large-scale illegal sand mining in the Loharghat range of the West Kamrup forest division have resurfaced, raising serious questions about environmental damage and the apparent inaction of forest and administrative authorities in the area.

According to credible local sources, illegal sand extraction is continuing openly across multiple areas under the Loharghat range in Palasbari LAC, with heavy machinery — including excavators, JCBs, and tractors — operating in full public view, often during daylight hours.

Also Read: AZARA: Illegal sand extraction continues unabated at Loharghat range