Illegal Timber Smuggling Operation Foiled Near Indo-Bhutan Border: SSB and Forest Range Office Seize Truck with Timber Logs

KOKRAJHAR: Following up on a recent search in the Koraitari area near boundary pillar no. 169/03 in the India side along the Indo-Bhutan border, the B. Coy of the SSB stationed at Datgari and Forest Range Office, Runikhata, were able to find a truck filled with timber. The fact that sawn timber logs are still being seized from reserve forests indicates that smugglers are still operating illegally within the forest.

Sources from the SSB said a joint team of B, Coy. of the SSB situated at Dadgari and Forest Range office, Runikata in Chirang district proceeded for joint operation in Koraibari forest area recently. The joint party made an unclaimed seizure of non-Sal sawn timbers (Lali) which were loaded in a vehicle and lying unattended in a forest area. The joint team tried to search for the culprits in the nearby area but couldn’t find them. The seizure included 28 pieces of swan Lali timber wood measuring 140 CFTs worth of Rs. 2,10000 and a vehicle Tata-207 bearing no -AS-19/C-4320) worth of Rs. 4,00000. Later, the seized timbers and the vehicle were handed over to Forest Range Office at Runikhata for further course of action.

