Illicit liquor seized in Tinsukia

OUR CORRESPONDENT



TINSUKIA: With just two days left for polling, the Margherita subdivisional administration intensified its operations against illicit liquor dens in the entire subdivision.

A team of Excise officials led by Inspector JJ Choudhury and other officials of the office of Subdivisional Officer (Civil), seized large quantities of illicit liquor from line dhabas of NH 38 stretching from Margherita to Jagun covering areas such as Dehing T.E, Margherita Bazar, Lalgola, Borgolai, Lekhapani, Jagun Bazar.

Around 86.35 litres of beer, 41.6 litres of Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL), 7.2 litres of country spirit, 70 litres of Illicitly Distilled Liquor, 1200 litres of fermented wash and three Distilled Apparatus were seized. In course operation, the team led by Inspector Satyam Priyam also issued warning to the manager of Spiltvilla Resort on NH-38 where some customers were found consuming liquor after 10 pm even as selling of liquor was banned after 10 pm.

