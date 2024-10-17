IMA Kokrajhar Doctors Protests, Urges Justice for Kolkata MBBS Student's Rape and Murder with "Suno Bengal, Suno Bharat" Message

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: In solidarity and support of junior doctors of Kolkata who are on fast unto death, seeking justice of rape and murder of MBBS student at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, Kolkata on August 9, the Indian Medical Association (IMA), Kokrajhar Branch as per appeal of the IMA, Assam state branch on Tuesday joined the dawn to dust protest in front of the Kokrajhar Medical College and Hospital, Besorgaon and gave a message, “Suno Bengal, Suno Bharat” on the uncivilized rape and murder incident in Kolkata.

The secretary of IMA, Kokrajhar branch Dr. D. Bhawal said it was very unfortunate that the government of West Bengal and the government of India had failed to deliver justice to rape and murder victim of medical student through proper investigation on horrific rape and murder case even after over two months. He urged the government to take prompt action on the perpetrator to prevent any recurrence of such uncivilized and inhuman act in near future. The dawn to dust protest was taken part by doctors and students of Kokrajhar Medical College and Hospital.

