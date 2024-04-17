Impact India Foundation’s Lifeline Express brings vital healthcare services to Lakhimpur

LAKHIMPUR: Impact India Foundation has announced the commencement of its 237th Lifeline Express project, aimed at providing critical medical services to the residents of Lakhimpur district. The train will be stationed at the North Lakhimpur Railway Station from April 25 to May 16.

It should be mentioned here that the Lifeline Express, the world’s first multi-speciality hospital on a train, was established in 1991 by the Impact India Foundation (IIF). It is a revolutionary concept referred to fondly by villagers as the “Magic Train” and the “Surgeon’s Dream.”

This innovative initiative operates as a multi-specialty tertiary hospital on a train, equipped with cutting-edge facilities, including fully operational operation theatres. It boasts a team of specialized medical, nursing, and technical experts, as well as renowned surgeons from various parts of India, who collaborate to provide essential multi-specialty healthcare services directly to the doorsteps of underserved communities throughout India. The presence of state-of-the-art facilities within the train, combined with the expertise of the medical and surgical staff on board, ensures that individuals in remote and underserved areas receive access to high-quality healthcare services that they might otherwise struggle to obtain. This initiative exemplifies a comprehensive approach to addressing healthcare in aspirational areas of India where there is no or limited access to surgeries free-of-cost at their doorstep. The Lifeline Express conducts outreach in villages within a 30 km radius of the station to identify and address various health issues such as blindness, deafness, congenital orthopedic deformities due to cerebral palsy or congenital limb deformities, burnt contractures, cleft lips, and dental abnormalities. Women also receive screenings for breast and cervical cancer. The dental clinic will also identify and biopsy early oral cancer patients.

“Impact India Foundation is honoured to bring the Lifeline Express to North Lakhimpur, Assam, with the help of Bharat Petroleum (BPCL) to provide essential medical, surgical services to the community,” said Professor (Dr) Rohini Chowgule, MD FCCP (USA), Managing Trustee, Impact India Foundation.

“IIF’s mission and the creation of Lifeline Express (LLE) focus on addressing preventable and curable disabilities to enhance the quality of life and dignity for individuals affected by disabilities in India. It significantly impacts a person’s independence, well-being, and opportunities in life.

By striving towards a goal of ensuring that no one has to live with disabilities that can be prevented or cured, Impact India Foundation’s initiatives like LLE can help improve the overall health and socioeconomic status of individuals in the community. By providing access to necessary medical & surgical interventions, rehabilitation services, and support systems, it is possible to empower individuals with disabilities to lead more fulfilling and dignified lives. Efforts to prevent and cure disabilities can also contribute to a more inclusive society that values diversity and provides equal opportunities for all individuals, regardless of their ability or socio-economic status”, Professor (Dr) Rohini Chowgule added.

The Lifeline Express relies on the support of dedicated medical professionals and volunteers, as well as the generosity of sponsors and donors like BPCL, to continue its vital work across India. Impact India Foundation (IIF) has extended heartfelt gratitude to Gayatri Hyalinge, District Commissioner of Lakhimpur, for granting permissions, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd. for supporting this initiative, and the North Frontier Railway officials for providing the necessary assistance.

Also Read: Congress leader Pawan Khera slams BJP for misusing ED and CBI against opposition leaders

Also Watch: