Lok Sabha Election: Lakhimpur DC Gayatri Devidas Hyalinge issues Directions

A CORRESPONDENT

LAKHIMPUR: In view of ensuing poll day of the first phase of the Lok Sabha Election 2024 on April 19, District Election Officer-cum-District Commissioner of Lakhimpur, Gayatri Devidas Hyalinge has issued direction to all the cellular operators operating under Lakhimpur election district not to entertain any political campaigning by way of either Bulk SMS or Voice Message or any other form of communication for political parties in Lakhimpur election district starting from 5:00 pm of April 16 until 5.00pm of April 19. This direction has been served as per Point No. 10.5 of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) laid down in the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for the last 72 hours of the poll day issued by the Election Commission of India. It should be noted here that non-compliance of the direction concerned will attract initiation of punitive action against the non- complying operators, stated the order issued in this regard on Monday.

