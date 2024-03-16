Importance of eco-friendly environment highlighted

DHUBRI : The Eco-Club and Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC) of Chilarai College (CRC) of Golakganj organized a day long workshop on Jaiba Baichitra Sanrakshan Chetana aru Vidyarthi Jagaran Yatra in collaboration with Nature’s Beckon (NGO), a premier environmental activist group in Northeast region.

The day long programme began with a grand performance of Bharat Natyam by Subhankar Debnath followed by the lighting of lamp by the president of governing body of College, Premsukh Sethia.

In his welcome speech, Principal of the College, Dr. Bharat Bhusan Mohanty urged the students to recognise the pressing need to increase awareness of the need to create an eco-friendly environment in the face of several threats that have been endangering all life forms.

This was followed by the presentation of a talk by Soumyadeep Datta, an eminent environmentalist, a writer of repute and an awardee of “Asom Gaurav” in 2024.

Dr. Jaydeep Shil and Bijoy Kumar Sharma, senior journalist attended the programme. Participants from KGVP, Golakganj, Chinmoyee High School, Sankardev Sishu aru Vidya Niketan, Naba Bharat Pathsala along with the students of Chilarai College also attend the programme.

