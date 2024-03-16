Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises Academia Excellence Award for Tezpur University's Food Engineering and Technology Department

Tezpur: The Food Engineering and Technology (FET) Department of Tezpur University recently conferred with the prestigious Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSME) Academia Excellence Award by the Chamber for Advancement of Small & Medium Businesses (CASMB).

This recognition signifies the department’s remarkable contributions in providing expertise, guidance, and actively supporting the growth and innovation of small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in the region. The department’s unwavering commitment to collaborate efforts with knowledge sharing has also bolstered the growth of innovative capabilities of SMEs in the surrounding areas.

Earlier, the FET department has also received ‘Eat Right Research Institute Award’ by the Food Safety & Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) in 2022. Then it got recognized as the State Level Technical Institute (SLTI) for Assam, Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh. Under the PM-FME scheme of the Ministry of Food Processing Industries (MoFPI), GoI, New Delhi, the department had come a long way, in the process of establishing common incubation centre in food processing.

Head of the Department, Prof Laxmikant S. Badwaik, received the award during an event organized at Jio Convention Centre in Mumbai. Dr. Pallavi Darade, IRS, Commissioner Income Tax, Shekhar Channe, IAS, Commissioner Right to Information, and Atul Chaturvedi, Executive Chairman of Shree Renuka Sugars graced the function with their presence. Prof. Shambhu Nath Singh, Vice Chancellor, TU extended his heartfelt congratulations to the FET department team for winning this prestigious award, while addressing the guests.

Also Read: North Lakhimpur: Senior Girls Cadet Instructor Sangita Dutta of 72 Assam Girls (I) Coy NCC receives ‘DGNCC Plaque’

Also Watch: