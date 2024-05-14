Importance of exploring innovative methods in legal teaching discussedin Tezpur University

Tezpur: Department of Law in collaboration with Malaviya Mission Teacher Training Centre (MMTTC), Tezpur University (TU) organized a day-long national workshop on “Pedagogy in Law” on Monday.

The workshop brought together esteemed legal scholars and educators from across the country to deliberate on contemporary pedagogical practices in the field of law. Prof Srikrishna Deva Rao, Vice Chancellor, NALSAR University of Law, Hyderabad delivered the first lecture of the workshop.

Prof Rao explained the importance of exploring innovative methods of legal teaching that involves venturing beyond traditional pedagogical approaches to engage students in dynamic and interactive learning experiences. He further said that by embracing innovation in legal teaching, educators can inspire a new generation of legal professionals in the coveted domain of Law. Addressing as the chief guest, Prof Shambhu Nath Singh, Vice Chancellor, TU said that the theme of the workshop highlights the crucial role of effective teaching methodologies in legal education. “Innovative approaches to teaching law is possible through integrating technology into classrooms and incorporating interdisciplinary perspectives into our curriculum,” Prof Singh said.

Speaking on the occasion as guest of honour, Prof Farheena Danta, Dean, Humanities and Social Sciences, TU said that such workshops offer a platform to refine teaching techniques, adapt to evolving educational trends, and ultimately enhance instruction quality. For students pursuing their LL.M and aspiring to become educators themselves, this workshop is of utmost importance, the Dean added.

The other notable speakers at the workshop included Prof Debasis Poddar of National Law University and Judicial Academy, Assam who delivered a talk on interdisciplinary perspectives in legal pedagogy and Prof Anu Mehra, Faculty of Law, Delhi University who discussed the topic-understanding student assessment and feedback. Earlier, Dr Madhumita Acharjee, Head (i/c), Dept. of Law and Dr Akhilesh Kumar, Director (i/c), MMTTC shared their expertise and experiences in leveraging pedagogy to create engaging and impactful learning experiences for law students.

