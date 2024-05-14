Assam: Former Tezpur MP Iswar Prasanna Hazarika passes away

LAKHIMPUR: Former Member of Parliament from Tezpur Lok Sabha constituency, academician, social worker Iswar Prasanna Hazarika, breathed his last on Monday at around 9.30 at Fortis Escorts Heart Institute, New Delhi. He was 88.

Fortis Hospital management confirmed that Hazarika’s demise was due to a prolonged heart ailment and related complications. Hazarika, a resident of Delhi/Noida for over 50 years, was an accomplished academic and professional.

He was born to lawyer and noted freedom fighter Tirtheswar Hazarika and Mokshada Devi of North Lakhimpur in 1937. Hazarika’s family has notable contribution to the freedom movement of the nation. He topped in his matriculation exam covering the undivided Assam. He was an alumnus of Cotton College, Banaras Hindu University, and the Delhi School of Economics, and held a Barrister Degree from the UK. He was also a member of Lincoln’s Inn. Hazarika held prominent positions like Chairman and Managing Director of MMTC, Director on the Board of NTPC, Chairman of ASEB, Income Tax Commissioner, and senior roles in GAIL, SAIL among others.

He served as a Member of Parliament for the Tezpur Constituency from May 1996 to December 1997 by representing the Indian National Congress. Dilip Kumar Neog’s 204-page book, titled as ‘A Voice for Assam in Parliament’ presents a collection of speeches and questions raised by Hazarika during his tenure as an MP. He is survived by two sons, one of them is the resident of Washington while the youngest son lives in Singapore.

