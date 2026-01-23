Improve Facilities at Relief Camps: United People’s Party Liberal

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: The United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) on Wednesday urged the authorities to take urgent steps to improve facilities at relief camps set up for families displaced due to the recent unrest in Karigaon area of Kokrajhar.

A team of UPPL leaders led by General Secretary Raju Kr Narzary visited all five relief camps at Karigaon High School, Haldwibari, Aodang Bazar, No. 6 Bashbari, and Bhaoraguri to assess the ground situation and interact with the affected residents.

During the visits, relief camp residents raised several key demands and concerns. They reported that basic food rations had not been received and urged the administration to provide essential supplies strictly as per the relief manual. The residents also demanded the provision of proper Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (WASH) facilities to ensure safe living conditions in the camps. They further requested temporary makeshift shelters and warm clothes to protect families, especially during the cold weather.

Special care and support were sought for infants, children, and women residing in the camps. Additionally, students appearing for the HSLC and HSSC examinations were urged to be provided with adequate academic and psychological support so that their studies are not affected. The UPPL team also demanded the setting up of temporary police outposts in the affected villages to facilitate early repatriation and rehabilitation of displaced families. Considering the volatile situation, the party stressed the need to maintain strict rule of law in sensitive areas to prevent further disturbances.

A memorandum was submitted to the District Commissioner of Kokrajhar urging the same.

