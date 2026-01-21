Kokrajhar: ABSU, ASSU, and community leaders condemn Karigaon incident

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: The All Bodo Students Union (ABSU) and All Santhal Students Union (ASSU) on Tuesday strongly condemned the barbaric incident of Karigaon on Monday night and called for restraint from both sides.

ABSU President Dipen Boro in a statement strongly condemned the barbaric attack, burning of vehicle, and killing of Sikhna Jwhwlao @ Raja Bismit Basumatary (30 years) and serious injury of Prabhat Brahma (54 years) his son Jubiras Brahma (15 years) at Malsing road, Karigaon, Kokrajhar, on Monday evening by suspected miscreants. He said that it was a heinous crime designed by miscreants to spread violence and hatred among peace-loving communities. He further demanded the immediate arrest of all the culprits involved and stringent punishments to the perpetrators and appealed to all sections to maintain peace and tranquillity.

Durga Murmu, Vice-President of ASSU, while strongly condemning the incident said that it was completely undesired. He asked both the groups not to take the law in their own hands and called upon them to exercise restraint for the greater interest of peace among all sections of people.

Meanwhile, former CEM of BTC and present MCLA Pramod Boro expressed deep pain and anguish over the unfortunate incident. He said that the loss of a young life was heartbreaking and beyond words and that the recurrence of another disturbing incident on Tuesday morning had further saddened and shaken all. He said that such incidents created fear and pain in society and must not be allowed to disturb the harmony of land. He appealed to all sections of people to maintain peace, restraint, and mutual understanding and said that only harmony and coexistence would ensure a safe and dignified future for all. He also urged the district administration to ensure fool proof security for every citizen so that people can live without fear and feel fully secure in their own area. At the same time, he requested the government to provide adequate ex-gratia support to the bereaved families as a humanitarian gesture during this moment of irreparable loss. He further requested the administration to provide adequate care and treatment to all the victims.

On the other hand, the CEM of BKWAC, Mihiniswar Basumatary, and the president of the United Bodo People’s Organization (UBPO) also condemned the incident. They appealed to both sides to exercise maximum restraint and to maintain peace at any cost. They also urged the district administration to control the situation and arrest all the culprits involved in the unfortunate incident.

