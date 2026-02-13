In loving memory of Kulen Chandra Deka

With a heavy heart and tear-filled eyes, we bid farewell to a truly remarkable soul—Kulen Chandra Deka, the beloved social worker from Pandu Sadilapur, Guwahati, whose kindness touched countless lives. He left us far too soon on February 3 in Ahmedabad, bravely fighting through treatment after a bone marrow transplantation at Marengo CIMS Hospital. His passing leaves an irreplaceable void in the hearts of all who knew him.

Born on March 1, 1962, as the eldest son of the late Juran Chandra Deka and the late Phuleswari Deka of Dhekiajuli in Sonitpur district, Kulen Da carried the values of love, service, and integrity from his earliest days. He pursued his higher education at Darrang College, Tezpur, and built a distinguished career that reflected his dedication: first as a Supervisor in the Handloom & Handicraft Development Corporation (Government of India) at Garchuk, Guwahati, and later in the State Handloom & Textile Department under the Government of Assam, where he retired as Deputy Director in March 2022 with honour and respect.

Yet, it was his boundless heart for social work that truly defined him. For decades, he poured himself into uplifting communities in Dhekiajuli and Guwahati. As a founder member of Dhekiajuli branch of Sodou Asom Maina Parijat, and a long-serving President of the Assam Handloom Association, he championed the causes closest to his soul—empowering weavers, preserving traditions, and fostering unity. His deep involvement with the Dhekiajuli Kendriya Rongali Bihu Sanmilan brought joy and cultural pride to so many.

Perhaps his most touching gift was his selfless act of donating his own land to establish the Garchuk Maa Lakshmi Mandir—a sacred space of peace and devotion that was inaugurated on October 1, 2025. Even in his final months, his spirit of generosity lived on, creating a lasting sanctuary where prayers will echo for generations, forever whispering his name.

Kulen Da is survived by his loving wife, Binu Deka, who stood by him with unwavering strength; his devoted son, Chiranjeeb Deka; and his proud daughter, Dr. Jyotismita Deka. To them, and to every family member and friend who cherished him, we share in your sorrow. He was not just a husband, father, and leader—he was a gentle guiding light, a quiet pillar of support, and a man whose smile could ease any burden.

On this solemn day of his Adya Shraddha ceremony on February 13, we gather in remembrance, holding close the beautiful memories he gifted us. May his noble soul find eternal peace in the divine embrace, free from all suffering. May the Lord shower His choicest blessings upon the bereaved family, granting them courage, comfort, and the strength to carry forward his legacy of love and service.

You will be deeply missed, Kulen Da. Your light continues to shine in every life you touched.

-Bhargab Kumar Das

