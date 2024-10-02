In loving memory of Late Rita Saikia Barua

Today, the 2nd October 2024, on the Adya Shraddha day of my respected and beloved ‘Sister’ (in-law) whom I addressed as “Pili Nobou”, I find no words to express my grief. I also find no words to convey to others the profound grief shared together by all her dear and near ones, whom she left behind, my brother-in-law Satyabrata Barua, out of her two sons the one who stood by her as her shadow after the sudden demise of his elder brother son (Chiranjib) and who is also equally now giving solace and courage to his father at this time of grief. Suman (Paramjib) and I know how they all are shaken now that Nobou will no longer be physically present with them. I also convey my affectionate gratitude to my “bhotija-bowari”, Nobou’s daughter-like daughter-in-law Prarthana for filling Pili Nobou’s last days with love, care and full attendance including preparing the particular dishes that was her mother-in-law’s favourite item once. Even last time when I went to see Pili Nabou before I left for Jorhat for a short trip, Nobou was all fine, she looked happy praising ‘masar tenga’ cooked by Parthana, adding, ‘The way you add your ‘Jorhat’ touch to it’.

“Nobau” will no longer be physically present for us in her biological family to ensure that I sample the unique pickle she made or the delicious food she cooked with great attention on occasion. But before that, before she announced her formal retirement from her regular domestic and culinary tasks, when she handled everything by herself, Nobou was everywhere, doing everything. Travelling the distance to take classes on a regular basis at Puthimari Higher Secondary School and occasionally arriving home with fresh fish and vegetables in hand, all while grinning proudly when she mentioned that she had just seen fresh fish and vegetables there and was eager to try more. With same haste “Nobou” will cooked exquisite curry and will at times request that me too join her that day for having dinner together. For all of us, these are just incredibly beautiful and heartwarming memories.

Today on her Adya Shraddha Day, I pray to the all mightily that our dear Nobou’s departed soul be provided an eternal resting place near him. I pray that God will bestow peace of mind to all the bereaved family members.

Archana Barua

Also Read: Workshop on "Climate Change and its Impact on Life and Livelihood" Begins at Bodofa Cultural Complex, Kokrajhar

Also Watch: