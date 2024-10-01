Workshop on "Climate Change and its Impact on Life and Livelihood" Begins at Bodofa Cultural Complex, Kokrajhar

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: A two-day workshop on “Climate Change and its Impact on Life and Livelihood” under the Green Bodoland Mission (GBM) got underway from Monday at the Bodofa Cultural Complex in Kokrajhar.

In his inaugural address, BTC Principal Secretary Akash Deep encouraged participants to adopt minimalist life choices to safeguard the environment and conserve resources for future generations. He emphasized that environmental degradation is not limited to a specific region and called for collective responsibility to restore ecological balance.

BTC EM Gautam Das highlighted the steps taken by the BTR government to combat climate change, particularly through the Green Bodoland Mission led by BTC Chief Pramod Boro. He noted that the workshop aims to raise awareness of climate change, promote conservation efforts, and advocate for sustainable resource management, with special attention to the involvement of women, youth, and students.

The programme was attended by notable dignitaries including the Joint Secretary Ractim Borgohain, Mission Director of the Green Bodoland Mission, Manoranjan Das, along with experts in the field, including Associate Director of Research at Assam Agricultural University Dr. Mrinal Saikia, Founding Gardener of ‘The Initiative for Ecological Entrepreneurship and Development Intervention’ (TIEEDI) Utsow Pradhan, Principal Scientist at the AAU Rice Research Institute. Dr. Ranjan Das among others.

