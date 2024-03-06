In loving memory of Parbati Prasad Das

With profound sadness, we mourn the passing of Parbati Prasad Das, a beloved individual whose life was a testament to resilience, compassion, and love. Parbati Prasad was born on June 14, 1953 in Ambari Barpeta and from a young age, his vibrant spirit and inquisitive mind endeared him to all who knew him. He grew up surrounded by loving family and friends, fostering cherished memories that would shape his life.

He embarked on a fulfilling career journey, dedicating himself to Assam Secretariat as a Deputy Secretary. His hard work, dedication, and leadership skills made him a respected figure in his field. He approached every challenge with determination and integrity, leaving a lasting impact on colleagues and peers alike. His professional journey was characterized by a steadfast commitment to social welfare. For the past 16 years, he served as the secretary of Suruj Nagar Anchalic Namghar, where his visionary leadership spearheaded numerous developmental initiatives. Through his strategic guidance and unwavering dedication, Parbati Prasad played a pivotal role in enhancing the well-being and prosperity of the community he served.

Upon retiring, he embraced a life of leisure and fulfillment. He indulged in his passions, whether it be gardening, travelling, or spending quality time with family and friends. His golden years were marked by laughter, joy, and the warmth of companionship.

Parbati Prasad’s legacy extends far beyond his earthly presence. He leaves behind a legacy of love, kindness, and generosity that will continue to inspire generations to come. His memory will forever be cherished by all whose lives he touched. Though he may be physically gone, Parbati Prasad will live on in our hearts, memories, and the lives he has touched. May he rest in eternal peace.

Hemprava Das (Wife) and family members

