National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) hosts International Women’s Day in Hojai

NAGAON: National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD), Assam Regional Office, Guwahati hosted the International Women’s Day (IWD) - 2024 with the theme ‘Count Her In: Accelerating Gender Equality through Economic Empowerment’ in the community ground of Dakhin Jugijan High School, Rajbari, Jugijan Development Block, Hojai on Monday.

In addition to local women achievers, women entrepreneurs and social activists, the programme was attended by Lachit Kr. Das, DC, Hojai, Rajendar Perna, DDM, NABARD DAO-Hojai Dr Ranjith Mishra Bhagawati, DAO, Hojai, bankers from SBI, AGVB, Hojai Unnayan Mancha (HUM) etc.

Guiding the participants during the inaugural speech, Lachit Kr. Das, DC, Hojai spoke about the initiatives of the Government of India and Assam and organizations like NABARD. The organization has empowered rural women’s lives through capacity building and skill development workshops, from providing capital incentives, establishing their own enterprises, to marketing their produce.

He also shared that under the recently launched ‘Lakhpati Baideo Scheme’ by the State government, women members can establish their own micro businesses and enhance their income levels. He also appreciated the efforts of NABARD in organizing various women skill development programmes through its supporting NGOs like Hojai Unnayan Mancha (HUM).

During the programme, Das felicitated and distributed the mementoes as well as certificates among the local women achievers selected from varied fields like law, banker, social service, farmer, micro entrepreneur etc. The IWD event was organized along with valediction and certificate distribution of Livelihood & Enterprise Development Programme (LEDP) on pearl culture & agarbati making.

Also Read: Maha Shivratri Puja and Mela get underway at historic Shiva Dol in Sivasagar

Also Watch: